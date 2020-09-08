Mrs. Julia "Judy" Powell
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Julia "Judy" Simmons Powell, 78, wife of Mr. James H. Powell, entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Lynnette Powell. The family will greet friends Thursday morning beginning at 9 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson David Highway, Graniteville, SC followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 10 o'clock in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC. Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com
to leave a note of condolence for the Powell family
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/08/2020