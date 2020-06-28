Julian Cook Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julian Cook, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Julian Cook, Jr., 78, who entered into rest June 27, 2020 will be conducted Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock in Sunset Memory Gardens. Pastor Earl Welch and Dr. Roy L. Head officiating.
Mr. Cook was a life-long resident of North Augusta and member of Bel-Ridge Baptist Church. He retired as the Shipping and Receiving Manager for Quebecor World Printing and after retirement worked as a part-time handyman at Hammond Hill Elementary. Mr. Cook loved his family, particularly spoiling his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach. Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his loving wife Suzanne Cook and two grandchildren, Tyler Cook and Madison Franklin.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jamie Franklin; a son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Christine Cook; two grandchildren, Morgan Franklin and Ryan Franklin, all of North Augusta, SC; two sisters, Margie Franklin, Greeneville, TN and Barbara (Ronald) Krepps, Gilbert, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Bel-Ridge Baptist Church Building/Grounds Fund, 108 Monterey Ave, Belvedere, SC 29841 or the Connie Maxwell Children's Home at https://www.conniemaxwell.com/donate
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/29/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved