Julian Cook, Jr.
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mr. Julian Cook, Jr., 78, who entered into rest June 27, 2020 will be conducted Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock in Sunset Memory Gardens. Pastor Earl Welch and Dr. Roy L. Head officiating.
Mr. Cook was a life-long resident of North Augusta and member of Bel-Ridge Baptist Church. He retired as the Shipping and Receiving Manager for Quebecor World Printing and after retirement worked as a part-time handyman at Hammond Hill Elementary. Mr. Cook loved his family, particularly spoiling his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach. Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his loving wife Suzanne Cook and two grandchildren, Tyler Cook and Madison Franklin.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jamie Franklin; a son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Christine Cook; two grandchildren, Morgan Franklin and Ryan Franklin, all of North Augusta, SC; two sisters, Margie Franklin, Greeneville, TN and Barbara (Ronald) Krepps, Gilbert, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Bel-Ridge Baptist Church Building/Grounds Fund, 108 Monterey Ave, Belvedere, SC 29841 or the Connie Maxwell Children's Home at https://www.conniemaxwell.com/donate
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.