|
|
Julian Dell Sheppard
Harlem, GA—"Avid Drywall Hanger, Base Player & Fisherman"
Mr. Julian Dell Sheppard departed his earthly life on December 4, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:30PM until the time of service.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Celebration Of Life Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr.Sheppard was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Shirley Ann Sheppard.
Mr. Julian D. Sheppard leaves to cherish his devoted memories: two sons; Christopher D. Sheppard (Cheryl) and Rodney Brown, three daughters; Dianne Buchwitz (Larry), Peggy Roe (Michael) and Donna Avinger (Ray), nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/6/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019