|
|
Mr. Julian Florie, 96, husband of 71 years to the late Hazel Byrd Florie entered into rest Monday, July 1, 2019 in Augusta, GA.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Sonny Mason officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
He was born in North Augusta, SC to the late Robert Edward and Marie McIntire Florie. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1962. Upon retirement from the Navy, he joined the faculty of the Academy of Richmond County where he taught automobile maintenance. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Mann Memorial United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers.
Other survivors include his children, Terry Florie (Deborah) of Evans and Susan Hutchens (Larry) of Augusta; grandchildren, Linda Kane (Stephen), Robert Florie, Jason Hutchens (Meredith), Jarrett Hutchens and John Hutchens.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Fleming Baptist Church Homebound Ministry 3027 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 6, 2019