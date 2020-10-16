1/
Julian Henry Cleveland
1936 - 2020
Julian Henry Cleveland
Evans, GA—Mr. Julian Henry Cleveland, went home to be with Jesus on October 15, 2020.
To us, he was Julian, Daddy, and Papa. He loved God, family, and his Georgia Bulldogs.
He was blessed to spend over 62 years with the love of his life, Mrs. Allene Whitmire Cleveland. They were active members of Warren Baptist Church and served on several mission trips. Julian was the founder of J. H. Cleveland Construction Company in Evans GA.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Carter (Traci) Cleveland, Laurie Cleveland, Lowell (Julie) Cleveland, and Deidre Arnold. He was "Papa" to his grandchildren, Cassi Kelli, Kaityln, Hannah, Angel, Bobby, Jayden, and 6 great-grandchildren. Julian cherished the visits with his extended family, William and Sherry Cleveland, brothers and sister in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver and friend, Mary.
There will be a graveside service Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Dr. David McKinley officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend or visit the family home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warren Baptist Global Missions Fund.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platts Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
