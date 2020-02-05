|
Julian Linton Clements, Sr.
Dearing, GA—Julian Linton "Speedy" Clements, 89, husband of the late Barbara Marie "Bobbie" Clements, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 05, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dearing United Methodist Church with the Reverend Kim Hancock officiating. Interment will follow in the Dearing Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Clements, a longtime resident of Dearing, was born in Hartwell, Ga. to the late Alfred and Sara Clements. He was an Electrical Engineer by trade. He was a member of the Dearing United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Lint Clements (Kathy); his daughter, Lynn Neal (Glenn); six grandchildren, Russ Smith, Jim Smith, Brad Wiley, Stacy Neal, Emily Neal and Ivy Clements; three great-grandchildren, Brinley Wiley, Weston Wiley, Ella Talkington and one great-grandson due to arrive in April; and his nephew, Eddie Pullen.
Pallbearers will be Russ Smith, Jim Smith, Glenn Neal, Brad Wiley, Buddy Kelley and Thomas Black. Honorary Pallbearer will be Robert Harold.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Dearing United Methodist Church, 161 Church Street, Dearing, GA 30808.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020
