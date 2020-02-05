Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian Linton Clements Sr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julian Linton Clements Sr. Obituary
Julian Linton Clements, Sr.
Dearing, GA—Julian Linton "Speedy" Clements, 89, husband of the late Barbara Marie "Bobbie" Clements, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 05, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dearing United Methodist Church with the Reverend Kim Hancock officiating. Interment will follow in the Dearing Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Clements, a longtime resident of Dearing, was born in Hartwell, Ga. to the late Alfred and Sara Clements. He was an Electrical Engineer by trade. He was a member of the Dearing United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Lint Clements (Kathy); his daughter, Lynn Neal (Glenn); six grandchildren, Russ Smith, Jim Smith, Brad Wiley, Stacy Neal, Emily Neal and Ivy Clements; three great-grandchildren, Brinley Wiley, Weston Wiley, Ella Talkington and one great-grandson due to arrive in April; and his nephew, Eddie Pullen.
Pallbearers will be Russ Smith, Jim Smith, Glenn Neal, Brad Wiley, Buddy Kelley and Thomas Black. Honorary Pallbearer will be Robert Harold.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Dearing United Methodist Church, 161 Church Street, Dearing, GA 30808.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GEORGIA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -