Julian Miles
Dearing, GA—Mr. Julian Miles, 72, of Dearing, GA entered into rest Friday, August 28, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.
Mr. Miles was a native of McDuffie County, Georgia and served in the U. S. Marines during Vietnam. He was retired as a route supervisor with A&A Vending after 39 years of service. Mr. Miles enjoyed all hunting, especially dove hunts, fishing, gardening, and blue grass gospel music. He was a devoted member of Washington Heights Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. Mr. Miles was known by all for his Christian ways of kindness and being humble.
He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Miles; grandson, Christopher Julian "CJ"Miles; and sister, Betty Jean Love.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Voncell "Bonnie" Miles; mother, Ruby Cato Miles; sons, Chris Miles, (Amanda), Michael Miles (Melissa); brothers, Eugene Leonard Miles, sisters, Linda Alice Caines, Vivian Webb, Frances Miles; grandchildren, Delaney Paige Miles, Christopher Cason Miles, Brileigh Sage Miles, Averie Jewell Miles; and great grandchildren, Timothy Mason Vanetten, Hannah R. Vanetten, and Raiden Vanetten.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Washington Heights Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Pastor Doug Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in the Dearing Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
It is the family's desire that memorial contributions be made to Washington Heights Baptist Church.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Julian Miles.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/31/2020