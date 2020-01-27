|
|
Julian O'Quinn
Augusta, GA—Julian Arles O'Quinn, age 70, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
He was a gifted and gentle soul. His love and compassion for his family and those he met will leave an eternal impression on the hearts who knew and loved him. Julian's creativity and workmanship with drawing and design was masterful- a gift that could only have been given by God. Though our hearts are broken, the love and wisdom he shared with us will leave an indelible mark and he will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his soulmate of 20 years, Judy Exline, and his daughter, Louann O'Quinn (Katie), step-daughters, Christie Rollins (Lamar), Dana Jenkins (Ken), and step-son, Jamie, grandchildren, Katie Kealoha, Kimberly Singletary, Waylon Steele (Jimmy), Justin Shobert (Blair), Joshua Shobert (Stacy), Krystyn Radford, Jonah Jones, and Luca Jones, great grandchildren, Branden, Ashley, Gabe, Brody, Tatum, Hynlee, Tye, and Dalton, his brothers, Johnny and Wayne O'Quinn, and sisters, Lisa Nutting, Mamie Willoughby (Butch), Mary Waldron (Ron), and Diane Tillison (Steve). Julian is preceded in death by his parents, Sim O'Quinn and Corine O'Quinn, his son, Doug Kinsey, step-daughter, Carla, grandson, Casey, brothers, Simmie and Lonnie, and sister, Sissy.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Julian's name to the , 190 Knox Abbott Dr., Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at his residence, 2017 Dallas Drive, Augusta, GA. Burial date is yet to be determined.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020