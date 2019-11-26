|
Mr. Julian Proctor
Warrenville, SC—Mr. Julian Proctor, 95, of Warrenville, SC, beloved husband of seventy-five years to Verna Brabham Proctor, passed away on Monday, evening, November 25, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family under the kind and compassionate care of Trinity Hospice.
Born on October 6, 1924 in Garfield, GA, to Ernest and Christine Newton Proctor, he was the oldest of four children.
A World War II Veteran, Julian proudly and honorably served his country in the Eighth Army Air Corps as a Ball Turret Gunner, flying over thirty missions.
Following his discharge as a Staff Sergeant, he returned to Aiken County, SC, and began his career with A and P Grocery Store, until he retired in the 1980's. He was a longtime member of Howlandville Baptist Church and more recently the SC Military History Club, participating in numerous events for World War II Veterans.
Julian enjoyed gardening and spent his summers with Verna growing Angel Trumpets and Confederate Roses.
He loved spending time with his family and was often found reminiscing with old friends on the porch or posting historical pictures and stories on Facebook.
Julian is survived by his children and their spouses, Sandra and Robert Jones, and Steve and Monica Proctor, grandchildren, Angie Jones, Bryan Jones and his wife, Heather and Terri Proctor, great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Westin and Elijah, sister, Ernestine Taylor and sisters-in-law, Shelby Proctor and Shirley Johnson.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Elton and Bobby Proctor.
The family will greet friends on (this afternoon) Wednesday, November 27, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel. Dr. Ronald Hasty and Pastor James Young will officiate. Interment will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Daniel Williams, Johnny Mock, Chris Proctor, Eddie Hatcher, Charles Hilton and Tripp Swicord.
Memorials may be made to Howlandville Baptist Church, 316 Howlandville Road Warrenville, SC.
