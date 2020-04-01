|
Julian Willis Stanley, Jr.
Warrenton, Georgia—Mr. Julian Willis Stanley, Jr., 68, of S. Gibson Street, Warrenton, GA entered into rest March 31, 2020.
Willis was born in Wilkes County to the late Mr. Julian Willis Stanley, Sr. and Mrs. Pansy Ruth Raley Stanley. He was retired from Georgia Pacific as a purchasing agent. After Mr. Stanley's retirement he enjoyed farming, raised cattle and UGA football. Willis was a member of Warrenton First Bapitst Church. He loved his family.
Survivors include is beloved wife , Janet Stanley; five sisters, Ellen Bush, N. Augusta, Pansy Josey, Augusta, Jean Kent (Branson), Warrenton, Julie Felton (Joe), Augusta, and Ann Temple (Grady), Batesburge, S.C.; two step-sons, David Neal, Augusta, and Brad Neal (Julie), Norwood; four step-grandchildren, William Neal, Avery Neal, Sophia Neal, and Addilynn Neal.
A private graveside service will be held.
Due to the current National State of Emergency the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to First Baptist Church of Warrenton Building Fund or the .
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Julian Willis Stanley, Jr.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/02/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020