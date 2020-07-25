Julianne Messano
Augusta, Georgia—
Julianne Messano, 40, entered into rest at her residence on July 22, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Daniel A. Messano and JoAnn Semcer Messano, son, Elijah Dotson; daughter, Isabella Dotson; brother, Danny Messano (Hannah).
Julianne is a native of Augusta and a loving daughter and Mother. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
