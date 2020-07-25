1/
Julianne Messano
Augusta, Georgia—
Julianne Messano, 40, entered into rest at her residence on July 22, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Daniel A. Messano and JoAnn Semcer Messano, son, Elijah Dotson; daughter, Isabella Dotson; brother, Danny Messano (Hannah).
Julianne is a native of Augusta and a loving daughter and Mother. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
