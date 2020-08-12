Julie M. Powell
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Mrs. Julie McDaniel Powell, 42, wife of Leroy Powell Jr.
Julie was born in Augusta and graduated from Lakeside High School where she played softball. She was formerly employed in the medical field as a Certified Medical Assistant. Julie was of the Baptist faith, loved hunting, being outdoors and most of all spending time with her family.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her children: Kinley Grace McDaniel, Logan John McDaniel; stepchildren: J.T. Powell of Atlanta, GA and Kaylee Foreman of Rome, GA; parents: Jimmy and Tillie McDaniel; brother: Ben McDaniel (Jennifer); brotherly friend: Joey Harris; paternal grandmother: Ruth McDaniel; aunts: Dr. Bill and Dr. Billie Jackson of Tiger, GA, Alana and Pearre Morgan of Grovetown; uncle: Charlie Luke; aunt: Janice and Billy Partridge of Garden City, SC and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Jimmy Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Pierce United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ben McDaniel, Joey Harris, David Matthews, Tyler Matthews, Pearre Morgan and Bradley Thompson.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
