Evans, Georgia—Julius Thornton ("Jule") Rucker, beloved father and grandfather, died on October 2, 2020, in Evans, Georgia.
He was born on May 18, 1926, to Ida Johnson Rucker and Julius Thornton Rucker in Augusta, Georgia. Jule graduated from The Academy of Richmond County, Emory University, and Emory University School of Medicine. He married Sara Ann ('Sally") Rodgers, a nurse from West Point, Georgia, in 1948. His medical training was interrupted for two years by his service in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital unit during the Korean War. He completed his internship and anesthesiology residency at University Hospital in Augusta, which was at that time the hospital for the Medical College of Georgia. Jule was a partner in Anesthesia Associates of Augusta and practiced at University hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital in Augusta. Upon his retirement in 1990, he and Sally moved to Brandon Wilde Retirement Community in Evans, Georgia, where they were charter members.
Jule was a true Renaissance man - brilliant, charming, creative, and self-disciplined, with a thirst for knowledge and new experiences. He had too many interests to list, a few of which were playing classical guitar, creating pottery, raising bonsai, building furniture, hiking, fishing, drawing, and painting. Of particular interest to him was his work volunteering with the Augusta Genealogy Society during the final twenty five years of his life. He served as Chairman of the Richmond County Loose Papers Project and as Chairperson for the Historical Records Committee which transcribed county Probate Court records dating back to 1785.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sally, his son Stephen, and his younger brother Charles.
Jule is survived by daughters Susan Rucker Carter (Michael), Patricia Rucker Dempsey (Ken), Pamela Rucker Dillard (John), and Sara Rucker Arkow (Kenneth); grandchildren Sara Carter Cross, Catherine Ann Carter, Michael Thornton Rucker, Nina Rucker Fyfe (Erik), Lizzie Wren Flieg (Ben), Kenneth Lee ("Beau") Dempsey (Whitney), Lucas Brian Dempsey, Jacob Howard Dempsey, Richard Ashley Dillard (Laura), and Patricia Dillard Smith (Ryan); twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mary Rucker; nieces Patricia Rucker Bryant (Jon) and Julie Rucker; and nephews Phillip Rodgers and David Rodgers.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to The Community Foundation for the CSRA, P.O. Box 31358, Augusta GA 30903 (Please indicate that donation is for The Brandon Wilde Scholarship Fund in memory of Julius T. Rucker) or The Augusta Genealogy Society, P.O. Box 3743, Augusta, GA 30914.
