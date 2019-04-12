|
|
Mrs. June Ramsey, age 81, of Warrenville, SC, formerly of Louisville, died Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019, in the Augusta University hospital.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Louisville City Cemetery with Rev. Steve Simpson officiating. Pallbearers will be Fred E. Ramsey, Jr., Mike Vargason, Anthony Fail, Mark Kniphfer, Earl Bradley, and Gary Lovell.
A native of Kite, Georgia, June was a daughter of the late John Egard Kniphfer and Mozelle Lampp Kniphfer. She was a graduate of Louisville Academy and a member of Warrenville First Baptist Church. June operated her own beauty shop, June's House of Beauty, on E. Peachtree St. in Louisville for many years.
Mrs. Ramsey was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred Emmett Ramsey, 2 grandsons Jessie Marvin Fail, Jr., and Freddy Lee Fail; sister, Sally Portwood; and a brother, Fred Kniphfer, and is survived by long-time companion, Colman Harris Eaves of Zebina; daughter, Juneile Dinning (Herschel) of Warrenville, SC.; son, Fred E Ramsey, Jr. of Jackson, TN; sisters, Maggie Marsh (Tom) of Aiken and Irene Parish of Aiken; brothers, Otis Kniphfer (MaryAnne) of Aiken and James Kniphfer (Kelly) of Blythe; 4 grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.
The Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, April 12, in the Warrenville First Baptist Church, 1012 Aiken Blvd, Warrenville, SC 29851.
And 12:00 to 2:00 PM Saturday April 13, at the funeral home prior to services.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Warrenville First Baptist Church.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019