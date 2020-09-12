June Richardson Perkins
Martinez, Georgia—On September 11, 2020 June Richardson Perkins of Martinez, GA passed away at 64 years of age. She will be remembered by her husband of 34 years, Bruce F. Perkins, children: Holley Lydia Waters (Kevin), Ryan Michael Mason, Sara Wall (John) and Laura Faircloth; grandchildren Presley Waters, Ryan Mason Jr, Dylan Newman, Gabriel Jones, Gracie Faircloth, her loving mother Lydia Pierce and sister Judy Richardson Ivey (Chuck) and nephew Blake Ivey (Katie).
She was preceded in death by her father, George Walton Richardson.
June was born to George and Lydia in Augsburg Germany. She was a realtor in the Augusta area for over 20 years and retired from Lazy Boy Furniture Galleries in 2014. She was a member of His Way Fellowship Church in Graniteville, SC. June had many talents and passions including singing and writing songs, and volunteering for the Dog and Cat Networking Agents.
A private memorial will be held for immediate family. Our family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Dog and Cat Networking Agents at dognetworkingagents.org
