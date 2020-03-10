Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Jurl Mansell

Jurl Mansell Obituary
Jurl Mansell
Augusta, GA— Mr. Jurl Arvan Mansell, 88, husband of the late Clouis Dismuke Mansell entered into rest Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Friday,March 13, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., from the Chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park with full-military-honors.
Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of the church.
Mr. Mansell was born in Sidney, FL to the late Dewey and Julia McNeil Mansell. He was a retired US Army Korean and Vietnam veteran and a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught the Men's over 60 Sunday School Class.
Other survivors include his children, Cynthia Long of Waynesboro, GA, Iran Mansell of Augusta, Terry Mansell (Lucy) of Warrenton, GA, Timothy Mansell of Augusta and Vadis Mansell of Augusta; sister, Marcia Burns; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
If so desired memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church 2510 Richmond Hill Road Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/11/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
