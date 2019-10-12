|
|
Justin Bass
Grovetown, GA—Justin D. Bass, 42, entered into rest October 10, 2019 in Texarkana, TX.
A memorial service will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 13, 2019.
For further details please go to: www.chanceandhydrick.com
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019