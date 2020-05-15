|
Karen Elmy
Hephzibah, Georgia—Karen Elaine Lockyer Elmy of Hephzibah, G.A. entered into rest on May 13, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Elmy was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Norris, and her father, Dan Lockyer. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years Marshall Elmy, and her children Kristie McGraw (Bryan), Trey Powell (Rebecca), Daniel Hammonds (Kelly), Sarah Kennedy, and Rebecca Kennedy (Ian).
Karen was a bright shining light in her family's life. She spent her life caring for others and spreading joy to everyone around her. Karen loved the Lord and spread His message to everyone she spoke with. Karen loved her family dearly and was everyone's biggest cheerleader. She enjoyed traveling, making memories with her grandchildren, collecting wind chimes, and documenting her life through pictures. She was the best Momba ever. The family will receive visitors at their home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2020