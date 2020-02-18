|
Karen Logan Mays
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Karen Logan Mays, 67, entered into rest February 17, 2020.
Mrs. Mays was born in Augusta, GA and grew up in Columbia County where she graduated from Evans High School. She worked at SRP Federal Credit Union and was later a branch manager. She also worked as the network administrator at Briarwood Academy for several years. Mrs. Mays was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church and a member of the Frances Bell Chapter #75 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved dancing, listening to music, visiting the mountains and the beach, politics and was a strong supporter of President Trump. Above all, Mrs. Mays was a kind and supporting person who loved children and enjoyed helping people.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Hughly Mays; daughters, Heidi Gunby (Dennis) and Ali Mays, both of Thomson; son Hughlon Mays; daughter-in-love, Christa Cranford, both of Statesboro, GA; and special young friends, Bryce and Briley Gedrick.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Allen Yarbrough and Reagan Sommers officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or the Shriners Hospital.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Karen Mays.
