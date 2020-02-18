Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Mays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Logan Mays


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Logan Mays Obituary
Karen Logan Mays
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Karen Logan Mays, 67, entered into rest February 17, 2020.
Mrs. Mays was born in Augusta, GA and grew up in Columbia County where she graduated from Evans High School. She worked at SRP Federal Credit Union and was later a branch manager. She also worked as the network administrator at Briarwood Academy for several years. Mrs. Mays was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church and a member of the Frances Bell Chapter #75 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved dancing, listening to music, visiting the mountains and the beach, politics and was a strong supporter of President Trump. Above all, Mrs. Mays was a kind and supporting person who loved children and enjoyed helping people.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Hughly Mays; daughters, Heidi Gunby (Dennis) and Ali Mays, both of Thomson; son Hughlon Mays; daughter-in-love, Christa Cranford, both of Statesboro, GA; and special young friends, Bryce and Briley Gedrick.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Allen Yarbrough and Reagan Sommers officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or the Shriners Hospital.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Karen Mays.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/19/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -