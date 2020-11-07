1/1
Karen Newman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Newman
Grovetown, Georgia—Karen "KK" Thomas Newman, age 69, of Grovetown Georgia
She entered into rest Tuesday, November 3rd 2020. She was born and raised in Augusta Georgia and was a graduate of Butler High School, class of 1969. In her early years, she was an LPN, trained at University Hospital in Augusta Georgia.
KK loved spending time with her family. She was a homemaker and loved to bake for her family. She loved the Georgia Bulldogs and her grand dog, Oscar.
She was preceded in death by her husband. Jeff Newman. She is survived by son, Travis Petrea; her son Scott Petrea; her brother, Gordon Thomas; her sister-in-law, Linda Thomas; her daughter-in-law, Mirenda Petrea; her grandchildren, Ganon Mitchell and Aaron Mitchell; along with many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held in lieu of a public service at this time.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved