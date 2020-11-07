Karen Newman
Grovetown, Georgia—Karen "KK" Thomas Newman, age 69, of Grovetown Georgia
She entered into rest Tuesday, November 3rd 2020. She was born and raised in Augusta Georgia and was a graduate of Butler High School, class of 1969. In her early years, she was an LPN, trained at University Hospital in Augusta Georgia.
KK loved spending time with her family. She was a homemaker and loved to bake for her family. She loved the Georgia Bulldogs and her grand dog, Oscar.
She was preceded in death by her husband. Jeff Newman. She is survived by son, Travis Petrea; her son Scott Petrea; her brother, Gordon Thomas; her sister-in-law, Linda Thomas; her daughter-in-law, Mirenda Petrea; her grandchildren, Ganon Mitchell and Aaron Mitchell; along with many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held in lieu of a public service at this time.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 8, 2020