The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Resources
More Obituaries for Karrie Braswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karrie DeAnn Braswell


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karrie DeAnn Braswell Obituary
Entered into rest on March 7,2019 Ms. Karrie DeAnn Braswell of Augusta Ga. Graveside services will be held Thursday March 14,2019 at1:00pm in Sunset Memorial Gardens 2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy Graniteville SC. with Preacher Jerry Redmond officiating.The family will receive friends from 10:00am -12:00 noon on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the childrens college fund. Survivors include her mother and step father Tara and Tommy Blair - Augusta Ga. Her father Johnny Jefferson Braswell Jr-Augusta Ga. two children- Cylan David Robb and Tyra Kate Robb. Four brothers- Christopher Braswell ,Steven Braswell,Tyler Wilson Blair and Blake Braswell ,two sisters- Alyssa Yeargin and Cheyenne Braswell. Karrie worked as a bartender at Coyotes and was a Tattoo artist know as "Ink Doll" Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now