Entered into rest on March 7,2019 Ms. Karrie DeAnn Braswell of Augusta Ga. Graveside services will be held Thursday March 14,2019 at1:00pm in Sunset Memorial Gardens 2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy Graniteville SC. with Preacher Jerry Redmond officiating.The family will receive friends from 10:00am -12:00 noon on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the childrens college fund. Survivors include her mother and step father Tara and Tommy Blair - Augusta Ga. Her father Johnny Jefferson Braswell Jr-Augusta Ga. two children- Cylan David Robb and Tyra Kate Robb. Four brothers- Christopher Braswell ,Steven Braswell,Tyler Wilson Blair and Blake Braswell ,two sisters- Alyssa Yeargin and Cheyenne Braswell. Karrie worked as a bartender at Coyotes and was a Tattoo artist know as "Ink Doll" Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019