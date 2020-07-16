Kason Adams
Johnstown, SC—Kason Collin Lee "KK" Adams, 10, of Johnstown, SC, beloved son of Jason Robert Lee and Katherine Rachel "Katie" Ellington Adams, entered into rest on Monday, July 13, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, "KK" was a rising fifth grader at Clearwater Elementary School. "KK" loved playing Fortnite with his best buddy Tyler, was a TikTok enthusiast and he also enjoyed building things. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his big brother, Dakota William Lee Adams and his little sister, Ali Savannah Grace Adams.
Additional family members include grandparents, Evelyn "Bit" Adams, the late Keith "Da" Ellington, Robert "PaPa" Adams and Marianne Olyowski Mills, uncle and aunt, Joshua and Tanja Adams, aunt, Tonya "Nana" Adams and four cousins.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Chris Williams will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Children's Miracle Network (www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.com
or the Burn Foundation of America (www.burnfoundation.net
)
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/17/2020