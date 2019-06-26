|
Katharine Phinizy Mackie (Mrs. Osborne S. Mackie), died on May 29, 2019.
A memorial service will be held for Katharine at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 29 at 11 AM. A reception will immediately follow the service at Katharine's Augusta home, 2330 Kings Way.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Katharine Phinizy Mackie may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Augusta, or Sweet Briar College.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at, www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019