|
|
Katherine "Kathy" Albino
Blythe, GA—Mrs. Katherine "Kathy" Albino entered into rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Blythe, GA.
Mrs. Albino, a native of Munich Germany, has lived in Blythe for over 40 years. She was a devoted Catholic in her faith.
Mrs. Albino is preceded in death by her son, Jose Albino; and sisters, Rosi Werner, Bonn Germany, and Fanny Sporner of Munich, Germany. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Rafael Albino Perez; children, Margarita Gowdy, Ricardo Albino (Barbara), Patricia Albino, Ricky Albino and Timothy Albino; grandchildren, Tiffany Albino, Teaco Gwody, Renita Gowdy, Renee Gowdy, Ranzy Gowdy Jr., Ryan Edwards and Evan Edwards; great-granddaughters, Ayiana Albino, Zari Albino and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins in Germany, Elsa Eichmeier, Rattiszell, Germany, Luise Aigner, Cierzniak, Anita und Hans, Angelika und Kinder and Elsa Eichmeier; her beloved deceased dogs, Egor and Lady and Helga Lou; and many friends who she associated with weekly for years at Ft. Gordon Commissary.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral home at 1pm. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/1/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019