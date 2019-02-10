Katherine Davison Dana, 76, passed away quietly Monday, February 4, 2019 after a brief illness.



"Kathy" was born in Augusta, April 26, 1942 and was a lifelong resident. She moved out to the lake, which she dearly loved, 35 years ago. Kathy was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and attended the University of Georgia.



In addition to her husband, Bruce, Kathy is survived by her children, Richard Griffin IV (Tessa), Carl Griffin (Cyrise) and Jennifer Griffin, her grandchildren; Sarah Griffin Lane (Pearce), Carl Griffin, Jr., and Taylor Woods. She was preceded in death by her parents, Davenport "Wiggie" and Katherine Davison and her brother, James "Jimmy" Davison.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Dunn's Chapel 6563 Ridge Road Appling, GA 30802 on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 12 Noon. There will be a reception at the church following the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to: 12th District - Central Office, 113 Camelia Ave, Augusta, GA 30907.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019