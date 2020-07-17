1/1
Katherine Jeannene Gregory
1940 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Mrs. Katherine Jeannene Gregory, wife of the late Bobby Gregory. Family members include her daughter: LaStarr G. Poteet (Buzz); son: Gregg Gregory (Louisa); grandchildren: Isabella, Thomas and Lilly Poteet, Robert and Caroline Gregory.
Jeannene was born in Adrian, GA to Woodrow and Eloise Hopkins. She and Bobby moved to Augusta where she attended Stephen W. Brown School of Radiography. She worked at University Hospital in the Radiology Department, specializing in CT Scans and retired after 26 years as a supervisor. She was an active and longtime member of Morningside Baptist Church and served on the Hostess Committee at the church. She loved spending time with her family and friends and also enjoyed keeping an immaculate yard.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Kevin Steele officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/18/2020



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
