Funeral Services for Mrs. Katherine Kelley Bell, 90, who entered into rest February 7, 2019 will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 15, at 3 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Pastor Herb Sons officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Bell was a native of Vidalia, Georgia having made North Augusta her home for the past 56 years. She was a member of Bel-Ridge Baptist Church and attended Bath First Baptist Church. Mrs. Bell's passion was feeding her family with her homecooked meals and her famous caramel cake. She was always serving others through her culinary talents and found much joy in sharing this gift with others. Mrs. Bell worked as a telephone operator at Southern Bell for over 20 years and was known for always helping others. She was preceded in death by her husband Otis Claude Bell and son Charles Eugene Bell.
Survivors include two sons, Keith O. (Lori) Bell, Navarre, FL and Timothy C. (Tjuana) Bell, North Augusta, SC; three daughters, Cynthia B. (Mike) Gibson, North Augusta, SC, Angela J. (Stan) Ballentine, Martinez, GA and Allison B. (Hugh) Sharp, Jackson, SC; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jared Bell, Tyler Bell, Travis Gibson, Matt Ballentine, Jeffrey Tucker, Daniel Andrews, Robbie Arnold and Matt Rambo.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening February 14, from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019