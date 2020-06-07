Katherine "Kay" Schafer
Augusta, GA—Katherine "Kay" Bailey Cook Schafer, 77 years old, passed away Sunday, June 7th.
Kay was born in Augusta on April 8, 1943 and was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She met the love of her life, William Ludwig Schafer, Jr. when she was 4 years old as neighbors and carried that friendship all the way until they began dating as Juniors in High school at Richmond Academy. Kay attended and graduated from Agnes Scott College and married Billy right out of college in 1965. Billy and Kay moved with the Army to Seattle where Billy served as Assistant to the Colonel at Fort Lewis Base. Kay taught second grade science while they were in Seattle. They moved back to Augusta when Billy's father died so Billy could take over the family business, Master Buick GMC. Kay was a loyal and supportive wife, her life utterly devoted to her husband and family.
As Billy retired, Kay followed him to the coast and was often his Captain or First Mate on their deep sea fishing boat. She loved being around Billy and their shares passion for deep sea fishing took them to Florida, the Bahamas and many Billfish Tournaments. Not many women can say they caught a sailfish at 70 years old! Kay was a member of the Junior League, the Heritage Garden Club, her Richmond Academy Lunch Bunch Reunion Group and a member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church.
After 55 years of marriage, Kay has gone home to be with the Lord. Kay was the daughter of the Late Francis "Jimmy" Edward Cook and Sara Bailey Cook and sister to the Late Sara Anne Cook Martin. She is survived by her husband William L. Schafer, Jr., son William L. Schafer III (Kathy), and daughter Katherine Schafer Hensley (Forrest). She had 7 grandchildren, William L Schafer IV, Katie Stewart Schafer, John Daniel Schafer, Matthew Wellington Schafer, Samuel McLellan Schafer, Katherine Talton Reams, Russell Stephen Reams and 1 great-grandchild, Madeline Clarke Timmerman. She is also the niece of Dr. Joseph P Bailey (Pagie).
The service will be held Tuesday, June 9th, graveside at Westover Memorial Park at 11:00 am with Rev. Greg Hatfield and Dr. G. Daniel McCall officiating. Her grandchildren will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.