Katherine Seaman
Evans, GA—Katherine "Kathy" Ann (Larson) Seaman, of Evans, Ga, entered into rest on August 26, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born on February 15, 1949 to John and Doris (Miller) Larson in Schenectady, NY. As a teenager, she was an avid equestrian for which she won many prizes in competitive English riding. In 1972, after working to put herself through school, she graduated as a registered nurse, a career that would span over 43 years. On October 14 of the same year, Kathy married her husband, Terry Seaman in Woodstock, NY. Her professional talents transcended the borders of Massachusetts, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, and Georgia. She was adored by music legend Elvis Presley, whom she cared for at Graceland prior to his death. Kathy was honored with several awards, including the Reflection of Nursing Spirit and Commitment by University Hospital and the Diamond Deed Award by Walton Rehabilitation Health System. Her devoted compassion for others continued throughout her life and well beyond retirement. Her vibrant spirit was a source of comfort, embracing not only immediate family but neighbors and strangers alike. Kathy's unconditional love was most powerfully reflected when she and her husband adopted his late wife's family from Vietnam in 1991. Her perseverance was truly instrumental in overcoming legal challenges that finally brought them to the U.S. after more than two decades. In a single day, she simultaneously became beloved Mom and Grandma to a household of seven. She lived as God's humble servant and will forever be remembered for her selfless heart. Kathy is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Terry Seaman; brother, Larry Larson (Faith); sister, Karen Larson; adopted daughters, Luan Huynh (Lam Tran) and My Linh Huynh; granddaughters, Thao Tran (Christopher Nguyen) and Truc Tran. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/01/2020