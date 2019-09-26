|
|
Katherine Wheatley
Washington, GA—Mrs. Katherine Norman Wheatley, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother of Wheatley Rd., Washington, Ga. entered into rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the home in which she had resided since 1959. She was 93 years old. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m. until the hour of the service in the church sanctuary. Survivors include her husband of 74 years, L. Stanley Wheatley; sons, Donald Wheatley and wife, Barbara of Blairsville; Norman Wheatley and wife, Marie of Tiger, Ga; daughter, Kathy W. Smith and husband Lyn of Appling; seven grandchildren; six great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3219 Metasville Rd., Washington, Ga 30673.Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Katherine Wheatley.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019