Home

POWERED BY

Services
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathie Dobbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathie W. Dobbins


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathie W. Dobbins Obituary
Kathie W. Dobbins
Edgefield, GA—Kathie Wood Dobbins, 71, widow of Thomas L. Dobbins, Jr. ,died April 12, 2020 at the J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, Newberry, SC.
She was born on July 31, 1948 in Newberry, a daughter of the late John and Reba Roark Wood. She was a member of Trenton United Methodist church and enjoyed doing crafts especially scrapbooking.
Mrs. Dobbins is survived by a daughter, Mitzi Dobbins of Due West and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Joan Collingwood and Becky Costner.
A memorial service will be held in the fall. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC www.mcswainevans.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -