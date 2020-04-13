|
Kathie W. Dobbins
Edgefield, GA—Kathie Wood Dobbins, 71, widow of Thomas L. Dobbins, Jr. ,died April 12, 2020 at the J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, Newberry, SC.
She was born on July 31, 1948 in Newberry, a daughter of the late John and Reba Roark Wood. She was a member of Trenton United Methodist church and enjoyed doing crafts especially scrapbooking.
Mrs. Dobbins is survived by a daughter, Mitzi Dobbins of Due West and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Joan Collingwood and Becky Costner.
A memorial service will be held in the fall. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020