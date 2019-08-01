|
Kathleen Brown Kinsey
Augusta, GA—Kathleen Brown Kinsey, 86, wife of the late John Kinsey, Sr, entered into rest Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at AU Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 5:00 PM from Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rayton Rd NE, Sharon, GA, with Reverend Sonny Mason officiating.
Mrs. Kinsey, daughter of the late Beulah Flint Brown and George Brown, was a native of Sharon, GA, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church and the Cawley Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her children, John Kinsey, Jr, (Bonnie), of Edmonton, OK, Kenneth Kinsey (Debbie), of Hephzibah, Deborah Turner (Ed), also of Hephzibah, Diane Beasley (Glenn), of Tignall, and Deanna Johnston (Andy), of North Augusta; her brother, George Brown, of Appling; eleven grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church, 2705 Milledgeville Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Saturday at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
