Kathleen Cooper Hayes
Augusta, GA—Kathleen Cooper Hayes, 74, fell asleep in death on Saturday morning, January 4th, 2020.
She was born in Statesboro, Ga. on January 7, 1945 to the parents of Rebbie and Maria Cooper, who precedes her in death.
Kathleen was a 1963 graduate of Lucy C. Laney H. S. and went on to graduate from Paine College in 1967. After college, she became an educator for three years and then went on to retire as a Social Worker for the State of Georgia after 25 years of service.
In 1997, Kathleen C. Hayes dedicated her life to Jehovah and became one of Jehovah's Witnesses for the rest of her life.
She leaves to cherish her memories: One Son, Maurice Patrick Hayes of Atlanta, GA., Two Brothers, Jerry Cooper of South Orange, NJ., and Stanley (Joyce) Cooper of Augusta, Ga. , One Sister, Arleen Cooper Jones of Augusta, Ga., One Niece, Zara Jones-Westbrooks, and One Grandson, Maurice Hayes Jr.
Kathleen, will truly be missed by family, friends, caregiver's and all who knew her, as she awaits the Bible's Resurrection as recorded in John 5:28 & 29 and Acts 24.:15.
There will be no arrangements. Please call Stan Cooper, Cooper's Memorial Funeral Chapel, LLC 706-294-6909 or Arleen Cooper Jones, 706-664-6382.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020