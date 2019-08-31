|
Kathleen "Kitty" Kilpatrick Curtis
Augusta, GA—Kathleen "Kitty" Kilpatrick Curtis, 76, entered into rest Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Platt's Funeral Home Chapel in Evans, GA with Rev Dr. Andrew J. Menger officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Platt's on Belair Rd.
A native of Augusta, Kitty was a graduate of Aquinas High School. She further her education at Fontbonne University, St Louis, MO where she earned a master's degree in Speech Pathology. Besides her master's degree, one of her greatest professional opportunities was a summer study in deaf education at the John Tracy Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. Her teaching experience began with the Speech and Hearing Clinic in Augusta. She then spent 30 years with the Richmond County Board of Education teaching children with speech impairments.
After retirement, she decided to commit her talents to serving local families through the family business, Platt's Funeral Home. Preparing to enter her new profession she completed her studies at Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service.
After the death of her mother, she and her sister, Corinne Curtis became sole owners of Platt's Funeral Home for the last 20 years. Her contributions to the business were far reaching, especially in the areas of advertising, special events, and interior decorating.
She had many interests, but her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren and caring for her garden.
She is survived by her children, Stephen "Will" William Anderson, Jr (Heidi) and Elizabeth "Lisa" Anderson Grolemund (Patrick); her siblings, Michael Joseph Curtis and Corinne Hatcher Curtis; and her grandchildren, Zachary, Isabel, and Alexander Anderson and Liam and Samuel Grolemund.
Past and present staff of Platt's Funeral Home and local and state funeral service professionals are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200; Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or www.pancan.org.
