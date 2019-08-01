|
Kathleen Wallace
Augusta, GA—Kathleen Smith Wallace, 85, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Shelby Lee Wallace Jr.
Kathleen was born in Claxton but lived most of her life in Augusta. She was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Kathleen was a devoted mother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Family members include her daughters: Martha Kinsler (Jim), and Leslie Holley (Joe); son: Shelby Lee Wallace III; grandchildren: Emilee Hines (Jared); Laura Rate (Randall): Mary Kinsler; Rett Harbeson (Anna Beth); 5 great-grandchildren; son-in-law: David Harbeson (Cynthia); and brother: Patrick G. Smith (Betty). Including her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen W. Harbeson; and brothers: H. Grady Smith Jr. and James C. Smith Sr.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection with Pastor David Hunter officiating. Inurnment will be in the church memorial garden at a later date. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection at 825 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
