Kathryn Diane Powell, 61, beloved mother of Samantha Servidio (Brady), grandmother of Maddox, and precious daughter of Carl and Doris Powell, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.
Survivors include her sister: Susan (Jody); brothers: Steven (Zahra) and Bruce (Melissa); niece: Alessandra; nephew: Brendan; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; longtime friend, Karen Paulk and her fur baby: Penelope. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Starling E. Powell, Emmie Rhodes Mills, Seawright and Daisy Jones O'Tyson.
Diane was a dental hygienist in Atlanta for 37 years. She loved working on crafts and made many beautiful items. She was family oriented, had a generous heart, and loved her extended family especially her aunt, Pam Chance, who helped with her care. She suffered through five years of cancer with grace and dignity.
The family would like to thank the administrators and staff at Harrington Park and her special caregivers Melanie, Melinda, Tonya, and India for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3131 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 901 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.
