Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
More Obituaries for Kathryn Hargis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn James "Snick" Hargis

Kathryn James "Snick" Hargis Obituary
Kathryn James "Snick" Hargis
Martinez, GA— – Kathryn James "Snick" Hargis, 81, wife of the late William Lyod Hargis, entered into rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
A memorial service will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, at 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, November 30, 2019, with the Reverend Perry Key officiating.
Mrs. Hargis was a native and lifelong resident of the Augusta area and the daughter of the late
Howard Lawrence and Evenlyn Bailey James, Sr. She was a loving and giving mother and grandmother to all of her family and she thoroughly enjoyed talking on the phone. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Hargis was preceded in death by her son, Jimmie Lee Adams, Jr.
Survivors include her children Howard "Eddie" Hargis (Tina) and Larry Hargis, Sr (Rissie); her brother, Joe James (JoAnne); her grandchildren, Brittany Royer
(Stanton), Heather Faglier
(Wade), Larry Hargis, Jr. (Mallory), Erica Renee Hargis, Valentina Hargis and Edward Lee Hargis; as well as her three great grandchildren, Delan Royer, Camden Hargis and Cash Hargis.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3965 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/27/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019
