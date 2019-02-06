Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Joerg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Jane Joerg


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Jane Joerg Obituary
Kathryn J. Joerg, age 66, entered into rest February 1, 2019 after a long illness.

Kathie was born on March 5th. 1952 in Toronto, Canada to Reginald and Rita Knott.

Kathie graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in business.

She worked in the Information Technology Field with IBM in Bermuda, The Kendall Company in Canada, and later with Kendall in the Boston area.

Survivors include her husband Eric Joerg, step daughter Jessica Correll and her husband Matt and son Andrew. In Canada she is survived by her brother Greg Knott and his wife Yolanda as well as cousins and extended family.

Services to be held at a later date in Toronto.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now