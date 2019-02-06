|
Kathryn J. Joerg, age 66, entered into rest February 1, 2019 after a long illness.
Kathie was born on March 5th. 1952 in Toronto, Canada to Reginald and Rita Knott.
Kathie graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in business.
She worked in the Information Technology Field with IBM in Bermuda, The Kendall Company in Canada, and later with Kendall in the Boston area.
Survivors include her husband Eric Joerg, step daughter Jessica Correll and her husband Matt and son Andrew. In Canada she is survived by her brother Greg Knott and his wife Yolanda as well as cousins and extended family.
Services to be held at a later date in Toronto.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019