Kathryn Sibley Boardman
Augusta, GA—In the early morning of September 17th our dear sweet Kathryn went to be with her Lord and her beloved parents Kitty and Bruz.
A fighter for her entire life, she battled valiantly over her last few months and set an example for us all as to what true courage in the face of adversity looks like. Like her father before her, she was larger than life and her ability to always make the most of life no matter the circumstance was an inspiration to all who knew her.
She was a graduate of Westside High School and attended both Mary Baldwin and Pine Manor colleges where she made lifelong friends who love her to this day and beyond. She was a member of the Junior League of Augusta and Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church where she brought both light and life to her fellow members. Kathryn lived with a lust for life and loved those around her with a passion which was beautiful to behold. Her smiles, laughter and sly wit were contagious bringing joy to all those, whose lives she touched. Never at a loss for words, Kathryn's ability to openly and honestly share her unvarnished views on life with no filter, was both refreshing and unparalleled. Above all else she loved her Lord, her family and her many friends with a heart that was strong and true through a life spent blessing all around her with her presence.
She is preceded in death by her parents Kathryn Sibley (Kitty) Boardman and Alonzo Plumb (Bruz) Boardman Jr. She is survived by her beloved sister, Margaret Elizabeth Boardman (Malisa) Copenhaver (David Spencer (Deke) Copenhaver).
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Carolyn Smith, Elise Jones, Jody McCombs, Tyrone Garnett and Daniel Johnson for their love and care for Kathryn as well as to Jimmy Jenkins and the entire caregiving team at Augusta University Medical Center. Thank you also to Valerie Kiley, Nancy Powell and Kathryn's many caregivers at Kentwood.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Nadine Ellsworth-Moran and The Rev. Robert D. Fain officiating. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904 or a .
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 9/18/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019