Kathryne Lee Pessa
Evans, GA—Kathryne Jeanette Rietema Lee Pessa died from complications of COVID-19 on August 12, 2020, at the age of 96 at Brandon Wilde in Evans, GA. She was the widow of Oswen G. Lee, with whom she shared her life for 56 years, and COL Joseph J. Pessa (Retired) for 8 years. She was the only child of Benjamin and Susan (née Keizer) Rietema (both deceased) of Chicago, IL. She is survived by her three children with Oswen; a son, Randall B. Lee and his life partner Linda Amato of Littleton, CO, twin daughers, Coral Lee Bryant and her husband William Thaddeus Bryant of Collinwood, TN, and Carol Lee Webb and her husband Stanley Arthur Webb of Evans, GA; six grandchildren, Christy Lee Gibbs of Broomfield, CO, Rhett B. Lee of Denver, CO, Jeanette Bryant Gore of Paris, KY, Melanie Bryant Oswalt of Fayette, AL, Eric Edward Webb of Franklin, NC, and Rebecca Webb-Burga of Denver, CO; five great grandchildren, Gretchen and Genevieve Gibbs of Broomfield, CO, Kathryne and Elizabeth Oswalt of Fayette, Alabama and Dylan Burga of Denver, CO; also surviving are a stepson, Joseph J. Pessa, Jr., of Oakland, CA and stepdaughter, Mary Anne Pesa of Decatur, GA.
She will be interred beside her first husband, Oswen, at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta at a time yet to be determined. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no time has yet been set for services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Golden Harvest Food Bank, Donor Support, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, Georgia 30909 or a charity of your choice
.
Platts Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits