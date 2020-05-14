|
|
Kathy Kirkland Euliano
Evans, GA—Kathy Kirkland Euliano, 61, entered into rest Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Doctors Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Dave Dillard officiating.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020