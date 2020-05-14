Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Kathy Kirkland Euliano

Kathy Kirkland Euliano Obituary
Kathy Kirkland Euliano
Evans, GA—Kathy Kirkland Euliano, 61, entered into rest Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Doctors Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Dave Dillard officiating.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
For her full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/15/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2020
