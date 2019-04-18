Entered into rest Monday, April 15, 201, Kathy Lynn Harbin Layton, 63, loving wife of Randy Bruce Snider.



Kathy was an exceptional wife and mother dedicating her life to her family. She will be remembered as an extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother; and a true and loyal friend to all. Kathy loved the holidays and was known for bringing the magic of Christmas to life with her exceptional decorations. She also had a great fondness for wildlife and enjoyed watching and feeding the deer in her yard. Her cats held a special place in her heart.



Family members include her husband: Randy Bruce Snider; mother: Virginia Harbin; children: Melissa S. Watson, Amanda L. Layton, James Jason Layton (Josalyn); grandchildren: Jackson Keith Layton, Evelyn Avery Layton; sisters: Sharon Rose, Judy Harbin, Debbie Leathers, Vickie Boudreau, and brother: Ronald Harbin. She was preceded in death by her father: Doyle Harbin and son: Brandon Keith Layton.



Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Lawnwood Memorial Park at 2:00pm in Covington, GA. Pallbearers will include Jeremy Little, Ken Leathers, Jeff Braden, Dabney Ludwig, Jeffrey Snider, and Todd Rogers.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.



The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.



