Katie A. Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Katie A. Butler
Augusta, GA—Ms. Katie A. Butler, entered into rest June 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens with the Rev. K. B. Martin officiating. Social distancing will be observed.
Ms. Butler, a native of Edgefield County was a 1959 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School. She was employed by T.J. Maxx for many years as a sales associate. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Arthur Gibson, III; two brothers, Alfonzo Butler and Willie (Connie) Butler; a sister, Mary E. Butler; one aunt, Estella (Claude) Dixson; two grandchildren, Artquita Gibson and Artqwann Davis; four great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 11, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved