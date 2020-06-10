Ms. Katie A. Butler
Augusta, GA—Ms. Katie A. Butler, entered into rest June 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens with the Rev. K. B. Martin officiating. Social distancing will be observed.
Ms. Butler, a native of Edgefield County was a 1959 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School. She was employed by T.J. Maxx for many years as a sales associate. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Arthur Gibson, III; two brothers, Alfonzo Butler and Willie (Connie) Butler; a sister, Mary E. Butler; one aunt, Estella (Claude) Dixson; two grandchildren, Artquita Gibson and Artqwann Davis; four great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 11, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.