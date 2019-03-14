Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Katie Johnson Wooden

Katie Johnson Wooden Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Katie Johnson Wooden, 78, who entered into rest March 12, 2019, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Rev. Bernard Simmons officiating and Rev. Clarence Moore as Eulogist. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's Augusta Chronicle.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
