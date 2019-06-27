|
Katie Mae Pollard, "Kate", 88 passed away peacefully at Golden Living Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on June 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Williams Memorial CME Church with the Rev. Paul W. Gardner officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Survivors are a devoted husband of 65 years Walton Pollard Jr., Sons, Donald Pollard, Augusta, Ernest Hammond (Katie) Mitchellville MD., Daughters, Phyllis Pollard, Lesia Pollard Beale (Earle) both of Augusta and S. LaTasha, Warren (Bernard), Grovetown. Brother, Robert Leverett (Gracey), Evans, Sister, Mary Barnes (Willie), Niece, Patricia Germany(Ervin), Harlem. Aunt Carrie Bell Holmes, Appling, seven grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, six sister- in- laws, two brother- in- laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 27 to June 28, 2019