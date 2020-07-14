1/1
Katie Mae Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katie Mae Robinson
Augusta, GA—Katie Mae Robinson 105 years old, the daughter of the late Oscar and Georgia McCloud and the wife of the Late Herbert Robinson, peacefully transitioned at her residence on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her children Mary Elizabeth Williams, Frank Jeff Robinson, Juanita Kelly, Herman Robinson, Ephriam Robinson, McClendon Robinson, Bernice Robison and Brenda Robinson and fourteen siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Ronnie Robinson of Augusta, GA, two daughters, Lottie and L.V. Lowmack; Myrtis Evans of Rochester, NY., several grandchildren and several generations of great grandchildren.
She joined and was baptized at Thankful Baptist Church of Augusta, GA in 1953 where she served on the Usher Board. She was recognized as one of the Oldest Members. She was dedicated to her church until her passing.
In 2016 she was also recognized by President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama on 101st Birthday.
She loved to fish, cook and travel. She loved spending time with her family and others. She was a great historian of Augusta. She enjoyed the hay day of the Lenox Theater, The Pennies and Savings Bank Building and The Pilgrim Life and Savings Insurance Company, known as the Golden Block, where Black owned business thrived.
A famous quote from her "Just Keep on living and you will see a whole lot of Things".
Visitation will be held from 2-6pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 am at Walker Memorial Park.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved