Katie Mae Robinson
Augusta, GA—Katie Mae Robinson 105 years old, the daughter of the late Oscar and Georgia McCloud and the wife of the Late Herbert Robinson, peacefully transitioned at her residence on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her children Mary Elizabeth Williams, Frank Jeff Robinson, Juanita Kelly, Herman Robinson, Ephriam Robinson, McClendon Robinson, Bernice Robison and Brenda Robinson and fourteen siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Ronnie Robinson of Augusta, GA, two daughters, Lottie and L.V. Lowmack; Myrtis Evans of Rochester, NY., several grandchildren and several generations of great grandchildren.
She joined and was baptized at Thankful Baptist Church of Augusta, GA in 1953 where she served on the Usher Board. She was recognized as one of the Oldest Members. She was dedicated to her church until her passing.
In 2016 she was also recognized by President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama on 101st Birthday.
She loved to fish, cook and travel. She loved spending time with her family and others. She was a great historian of Augusta. She enjoyed the hay day of the Lenox Theater, The Pennies and Savings Bank Building and The Pilgrim Life and Savings Insurance Company, known as the Golden Block, where Black owned business thrived.
A famous quote from her "Just Keep on living and you will see a whole lot of Things".
Visitation will be held from 2-6pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 am at Walker Memorial Park.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits