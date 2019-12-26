|
|
Katie Ruth Cantrell
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Katie Ruth Cantrell, 82 of Byron Place, Augusta, Ga. entered into rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Select Specialty Care, Augusta.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with interment following in the cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Platt's Funeral Home, 337 North Belair Rd. Chapel, Evans, Ga.
Mrs. Cantrell, daughter of the late James and Dorsia Ann Jones, was born on April 11, 1937, near Fishing Creek in Lincoln County. She graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1955. Afterwards, she attended business and accounting college in Augusta and had resided there since. She was a member of Gracewood United Methodist Church.
Her family said that she was an excellent wife, wonderful loving mother and caregiver to all. When she walked into a room, everyone knew it.
Her husband, Charles Cantrell, and son, Michael Timothy Cantrell and siblings, H.M. Jones, Ellis Jones, Roy Jones, Eddie Jones, Alma McElravy, and Sara Heard, all preceded her in death..
She is survived by her son, Greg Cantrell of Hephzibah; daughters, Rhonda Cantrell Thomas, and Sonya Cantrell; grandchildren, Jared Rosier, Bryant Cantrell, and Katie Stewart; great- grandchild, Emma Rosier; special nephew, Mitchell Heard.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Katie Ruth Cantrell.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019