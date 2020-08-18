1/1
Kay Holsenback Ivey
1936 - 2020
Augusta, Georgia—Kay H. Ivey gained her wings and joined her late husband Darnelle Ivey on August 13,2020. Kay was born in Augusta, GA December 5, 1936 many knew her as Nanny. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the daughter of the late James Baron Holsenback and Moudelle Brown Holsenback, and a sister of five siblings. She married the love of her life the late Mr. Darnelle Ivey when they were sixteen years old and continued that love for 66 years. They created a loving family and a happy life together. She is survived by two children son Joeseph Darnelle Ivey Sr. and daughter Donna Kay Ivey. She was loved by six grandchildren and six great grand- children, Travis Ottoson (Ace), Christina Hughes and Douglas Williamson (Damien), Heather and Michael Green, Brianna and Ben Keilholtz (Bryce, Briggs), Libby and Kennith Lamie (McKenzie, Maysin) and Joseph Darnelle Ivey Jr. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and loved by many children who she cared for and help raise. Kay Ivey has touched so many people with her unconditional love and generosity; her memories will continue to linger on for many years.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/19/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
