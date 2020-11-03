Kay J. Kelly
Augusta, GA—Kay J. Kelly was born January 22, 1946. She departed her earthly home on October 27th 2020. She loved God and her family very much. She leaves to Cherish one son Burnette Kelly and three daughters Lavetha (Don) Moorhead, Elizabeth (Herbert) Mickens, and Beulah Herrington. Five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 1-6pm, Friday November 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at CA Reid Sr Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd A, Augusta, Georgia 30901.
Interment Dickey Grove Baptist Church, 1415 Hiltonia Millen Rd., Sylvania GA 30467.
