Kay Jones
Augusta, GA—Kay Walker Jones, 68, entered into rest Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Kay was a Loan Processor and Underwriter in Mortgage Banking ending her career with Georgia Bank & Trust. She grew up at Second Baptist Church of Augusta which became Baker Woods Baptist Church where she played the piano. Kay was a loving mother, grandmother, fabulous sister, and a great friend. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family, and loved NASCAR.
Family members include her children: Billy Jones (Brandy), Kevin Jones (Cara), and Ashley Reynolds (Bryon); grandchildren: Walker, Karlee, Hayley, Lauren, Logan, Tyler, Jacob, Mackenzie, Bailey, Conner, Collins, and Cayson; great grandchildren: Riley and Blakelee; and sister: Anne Langford (Tommy). She is preceded in death by her parents, B.C. and Katherine Walker.
A graveside service will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Dr. David McKinley officiating. Pallbearers will be Billy Jones, Kevin Jones, Chris Langford, Roej English, Keith Beckworth, Bryon Reynolds, Tommy Langford, Sr., and Tommy Langford, Jr. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to PSP Research,www.psp.org
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020